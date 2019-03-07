SPARK The Energy Credit Union appoints Badriea Taha to President and CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARK The Energy Credit Union ("SPARK") announced today that Badriea Taha has been appointed as the organization's first ever President and CEO. The appointment is an important step in the financial institution's strategic repositioning and growth strategy, which began last year with the launch of their new SPARK brand. Taha, formerly the institution's General Manager, will assume the role of President and CEO effective immediately.



"It has been an exciting time at SPARK as we evolve and modernize our 65-year old financial institution to serve the broader Alberta energy industry," said Taha. "I'm proud to assume the role of President and CEO on the eve of International Women's Day and hope to serve as an inspiration to the thousands of talented women working in Alberta's energy sector."

Formerly the Shell Employees' Credit Union, the financial institution rebranded to SPARK The Energy Credit Union in October 2018, opening its doors to all Alberta energy industry workers, contractors and their families. The appointment of Ms. Taha to President and CEO is part of the institution's internal restructuring, which forms a significant piece of SPARK's overall strategy to guide growth and usher change. Adam Battistessa, the organization's former President, will become the Chair of the Board.

"Badriea has an impressive 28-year record as an accomplished leader in Alberta's credit union system, including 21 years in an executive capacity," said Board Chair, Adam Battistessa. "Her experienced leadership will be a tremendous asset to our financial institution as we open our doors to all Alberta energy industry workers."

SPARK is a medium-sized Alberta credit union with approximately $290 million in assets and just under 6,000 members. The financial institution provides Alberta's energy workers with an extensive suite of financial products and services and offers a no-fee chequing account, competitive investment and borrowing rates, wealth planning, and highly personalized service. SPARK is the only financial institution dedicated exclusively to serving the financial needs of Alberta energy workers and their families.

SPARK The Energy Credit Union exists to provide members of the Alberta energy industry with the financial products, service, and understanding they deserve to help them thrive in good times and be resilient in challenging times.