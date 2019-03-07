Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference to Attract Top Cannabis Experts, Trailblazers to Toronto Event

NEW YORK, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Cannabis entrepreneurs and investors from throughout the burgeoning cannabis industry are heading to Canada for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference slated for April 17-18 in Toronto. Hosted by premier financial media outlet Benzinga, the Cannabis Capital Conference offers an incredible opportunity for cannabis companies, policy makers, entrepreneurs and industry trailblazers to find new opportunities and learn from those on the front line of this rapidly evolving sector.



Held at Toronto's gorgeous Fairmont Royal York hotel situated in the heart of the city, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is packed with two full days of engaging panels, fireside chats, lightning round presentations, facilitated networking opportunities and leading industry keynote speakers. Past attendees rave about Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference as the "best event" to connect cannabis companies and investors in an environment that encourages one-on-one interactions and open conversation.

"Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference brings an eclectic group of forward-thinking cannabis entrepreneurs and investors together in a setting that encourages deals, deepens knowledge, and enables progress for the cannabis sector," said Neal Hamilton, vice president of marketing for Benzinga. "This conference series consistently attracts an outstanding array of investors, business owners and cannabis experts who are eager to learn, grow and succeed in this rapidly evolving marketplace."

Day one of the conference features an exclusive, content-based conference for cannabis executives, investors and service providers that will focus on Canada's changing cannabis landscape post-legalization, market volatility, emerging markets and more. Day two caters to networking opportunities for conference goers who are invited to take full advantage of one-on-one opportunities to make deals and learn from cannabis influencers, policymakers and trailblazers.

Tickets for the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference are on sale now and can be purchased online at https://BenzingaCannabisConference.com . Early bird pricing, which saves attendees more than half of the standard conference price, is available until March 8.

