Bridgepoint Education Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, March 07, 2019 -- Block & Leviton LLP, a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Bridgepoint Education, Inc. ("Bridgepoint" or the "Company") (NYSE:BPI) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.



On March 7, 2019, Bridgepoint disclosed that the Company's previously issued financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, should no longer be relied upon. Bridgepoint also disclosed two material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting.

Following this disclosure, Bridgepoint's stock price fell more than 23% in pre-market trading.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Bridgepoint securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/cases/?case=bridgepoint .

