VelocityEHS Showcasing Game Changing AI at NAEM Software Conference

CHICAGO, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS , the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, will showcase its growing family of software solutions at the NAEM 2019 Software, Innovation & Technology Showcase in New Orleans, Louisiana. Event attendees can test out VelocityEHS' full suite of award-winning, EHS solutions, including its new Humantech ergonomics software that uses artificial intelligence and sensorless motion-capture technology to accurately conduct ergonomics risk assessments to reduce the risk of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) in the workplace.



"If you're an EHS manager, when it comes to software, you're looking for technology that can help you meet the demands of a complex regulatory landscape and increasingly diverse workforce," said Glenn Trout, president and CEO of VelocityEHS. "In addition to getting the job done, you need software that is easy to use, so your people will actually use it. VelocityEHS is changing the EHS software game by pairing cutting edge technologies like AI, motion capture, voice to text, video capture and barcode scanning with the best user experience in the industry to help our customers reach their EHS goals faster. Our products are quick to implement, quick to learn, and quick to provide results — so you get the kind of employee engagement that drives workplace safety and simplifies compliance."

Conference attendees can experience the VelocityEHS difference first-hand with live demonstrations of its software and innovative mobile apps at booth #200. Attendees are also encouraged to visit VelocityEHS' Humantech booth (#404) for a chance to see its new sensorless motion-capture technology. Developed through a partnership with Kinetica Labs, this new smart assessment technology will be available in VelocityEHS' industry-leading ergonomics software, an all-in-one solution for managing workplace ergonomics, in the spring of 2019.

VelocityEHS customers will also be hosting presentations during the show to share how the use of technology has helped them improve worker safety and compliance. Those sessions include:

Introducing an Ergonomics Tool to Minimize Risk

Presented by Jennifer Brooks, EHS Specialist at Fujifilm North America Corporation

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 1:30 – 2:15 p.m.

Effective Chemical Management will Achieve Compliance Excellence

Presented by Diana Alvarez, Senior Occupational Health Manager at Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 4:00 – 4:45 p.m.

NAEM's annual environment, health and safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) software and data management conference will be held March 12-14, 2019 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside in New Orleans, Louisiana. Visit ehsmis.naem.org/ for more information.

To learn more about the full suite of award-winning VelocityEHS products and services, visit www.ehs.com . For more information about VelocityEHS' Humantech ergonomics software solutions, visit www.humantech.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 13,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry's top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2017 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

About VelocityEHS | Humantech

For 40 years, global companies have relied on VelocityEHS' Humantech software and services for workplace ergonomics improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. To learn more about how our Humantech solutions can help you do ergonomics right®, visit www.Humantech.com .

