Juneau Biosciences to Present at the 66th Annual Meeting of the Society for Reproductive Investigation (SRI)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. (OTC:PRED), a leader in the use of data analytics for disease identification and subsequent therapeutic intervention through precision therapeutic treatments, announces that Juneau Biosciences will deliver four scienctific presentations at the 66th Annual Meeting of the Society for Reproductive Investigation (SRI), which will be held from Tuesday, March 12th to Saturday, March, 16th in Paris, France. Predictive Technology Group inlicensed the technology supporting its ARTGuide® Test for endometriosis and other genetic causes of infertility from Juneau and is the company's largest shareholder.



Juneau Biosciences scientists, Kenneth Ward, M.D. and Hans Albertsen, Ph.D., will discuss Juneau's recent findings concerning the genetics of endometriosis.

SRI is the leading international research organization in the areas of gynecology and reproductive health. The organization seeks to advance reproductive and women's health care through outstanding basic, translational, and clinical science and by training and mentoring future generations of investigators.

Predictive Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of Predictive Technology Group, recently launched its novel test for women experiencing infertility, called ARTGuide®, to selected Beta launch centers. The ARTGuide® Test will now incorporate these latest data. The test is expected to change the way that Advanced Reproductive Technologies (ART) such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) are used to help couples struggling to have a baby. Tens of thousands of women have been tested as part of this research and development program.

About Endometriosis:

Endometriosis affects more than 10 million women in the United States. Endometriosis occurs when the tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (womb), found in other parts of the body, most commonly in the pelvis. Monthly bleeding and inflammation caused by these lesions may severely impact a woman's quality of life. Some affected women experience severe pain, others infertility, others problems with their periods, and some have no symptoms at all. Today, definitive diagnosis requires surgery. Due to the difficulties, invasiveness, and expense of diagnosing the condition, the majority of women diagnosed with endometriosis suffer for over a decade before receiving treatment. Treatment may involve hormonal suppression or a targeted destruction of the abnormal tissue during surgery.

About Juneau Biosciences:

Juneau Biosciences is a privately held medical genetics company conducting groundbreaking research to develop innovative diagnostic products for diseases that predominantly affect women. Launched in early 2007, the Salt Lake City based firm has focused so far on the development of novel molecular diagnostics and therapeutics for endometriosis, a condition estimated to affect approximately 10% of reproductive-age females.

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize patient care through predictive data analytics, novel gene-based diagnostics and companion therapeutics through its subsidiaries Predictive Therapeutics, Predictive Biotech, Predictive Diagnostics and Predictive Laboratories. These subsidiaries are focused on endometriosis, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease and human cell and tissue products. The subsidiaries use genetic and other information as cornerstones in the development of new diagnostics that assess a person's risk of illness and therapeutic products designed to identify, prevent and treat diseases more effectively. Additional information is available at Predtechgroup.com ; Predrx.com and Predictivebiotech.com .

