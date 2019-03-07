Secure Technology Alliance Announces 2019 Board and Executive Leadership

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Secure Technology Alliance today announced its 2019 board of directors and seven-member executive committee to lead and provide guidance for the organization.



"Our executive leadership is essential in the Secure Technology Alliance's mission bring more secure technologies that protect privacy and enhance data security and integrity to the forefront," said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. "With the dedication of our board members, our membership and industry councils will continue to make a lasting impact in driving security for every device, product and service within payments, identity and access markets."

The Secure Technology Alliance's 2019 executive committee is made up of the following board members:

Chair: Oliver Manahan, Infineon Technologies

Vice Chairman: Thomas Lockwood, NextgenID, Inc.

Treasurer: Morgan Richard, XTec, Inc.

Assistant Treasurer: David deKozan, Cubic Transportation Systems

Secretary: Kelly Urban, First Data Corporation

Assistant Secretary: Ellie Smith, Discover Financial Services

Technology Vice Chair: Jack Jania, CPI Card Group

"The Secure Technology Alliance provides a unique platform to deliver thought leadership, educate and share practices around new and emerging security technologies across a number of payments and identity focused industries. I value the opportunity to be a part of the leadership of this organization and provide essential resources and actionable guidance for the industry around these significant technologies," said elected chair Oliver Manahan, director of business development at Infineon Technologies.

Other newly elected or returning members to the Alliance board are:

Reena Abraham, Gemalto

Tim Baldridge, U.S. Department of Defense/Defense Manpower Data Center

Ryan Ahern, Ingenico

Kunal Munjal, Mastercard

Linda Horwath, JCB International

Simon Hurry, Visa Inc.

Eric Megret-Dorne, G+D Mobile Security

Elinor Smith, Discover Financial Services

Megan Heinze, IDEMIA

Brin Owen, Jacobs CH2M

More information regarding the board and the Secure Technology Alliance management can be found at http://www.securetechnologyalliance.org/alliance-management/ . For continuing updates on the Secure Technology Alliance, visit www.securetechalliance.org , and follow @SecureTechOrg on Twitter.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is a not-for-profit, multi-industry association working to stimulate the understanding, adoption and widespread application of secure solutions, including smart cards, embedded chip technology, and related hardware and software across a variety of markets including authentication, commerce and Internet of Things (IoT).

The Secure Technology Alliance, formerly known as the Smart Card Alliance, invests heavily in education on the appropriate uses of secure technologies to enable privacy and data protection. The Secure Technology Alliance delivers on its mission through training, research, publications, industry outreach and open forums for end users and industry stakeholders in payments, mobile, healthcare, identity and access, transportation, and the IoT in the U.S. and Latin America.

For more information, please visit www.securetechalliance.org .