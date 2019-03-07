Reliq Health Technologies Announces Strategic Alliance with Fitness & Wellness Consulting Services, Princeton, NJ, USA

HAMILTON, Ontario, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT, OTCQB:RQHTF) ("Reliq" or the "Company"), a technology company that develops innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for the community-based healthcare market, today announced that it is collaborating with Fitness and Wellness Consulting Services, LLC in Princeton, New Jersey to provide a white-labeled version of Reliq's platform to collect and analyze population health data for participants in Fitness & Wellness Consulting Services' medically-supervised Wellness Programs.



"We are very excited about working with Fitness & Wellness Consulting Services (F&WCS) to support individuals recovering from surgery, injury and hospitalizations, or coping with chronic conditions," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies. "This is Reliq's first foray into the Wellness space, which we see as a perfect fit with our vision of patient-centered, proactive healthcare. F&WCS has researched and created novel, medically-supervised Wellness programs that help participants improve their fitness, reduce their risk factors and enjoy more independence and a better quality of life. F&WCS has a unique model of entering into joint ventures with hospital partners who share their passion for preventative healthcare."

"We look forward to being able to offer our Wellness program participants a cutting edge solution to help monitor and manage their health not just within our centers but also at home," said Jay Groves, Executive Director, Population Health Management, Fitness & Wellness Consulting Services. "Working with Reliq Health will allow us to offer a more comprehensive Wellness program, as we continue to collect and analyze population health data and demonstrate the efficacy of our programs to clinicians, insurers and potential participants. At present we offer 16 unique Wellness programs to individuals preparing for or recovering from surgery, or coping with chronic conditions like Parkinson's, Multiple Sclerosis, Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiac or Pulmonary conditions as well as other health issues."

Fitness & Wellness Consulting Services was formed in 2004 to provide fitness & wellness services for the advancement of the community's health and well-being. The F&WCS leadership team has over 35 years of experience in developing and operating fitness centers, both as traditional health clubs and with hospital joint venture partners. FWCS and its affiliates has been partnering with health systems to deliver full-service, hospital-affiliated fitness and wellness centers for more than 15 years. The company currently serves over 50,000 members at nine locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. Lisa Crossley"

CEO and Director

ABOUT RELIQ HEALTH

Reliq Health Technologies is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing innovative software solutions for the Community Care market. Reliq's powerful iUGO Care platform supports care coordination and community-based healthcare. The iUGO Care platform integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators. iUGO Care allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits. Reliq Health Technologies trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol RHT and on the OTCQB as RQHTF.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations at ir@reliqhealth.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements".

We caution you that such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to commercial operations, including technology development, anticipated revenues, projected size of market, and other information that is based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (the "Company") does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, technology development and marketing activities, the Company's historical experience with technology development, uninsured risks. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Reliq Health Technologies Inc.