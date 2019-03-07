Aduro Biotech to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

BERKELEY, Calif., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) today announced that Aduro management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

Annual Cowen Health Care Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, March 13 at 8:00 am ET. 29th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Tuesday, March 19th at 10:55 am ET.

To access the live webcasts and subsequent archived recordings of these and other company presentations, please visit the investor section of Aduro's website at www.aduro.com . The archived webcasts will remain available for replay on Aduro's website for 30 days.

About Aduro

Aduro Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that are designed to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. Aduro's product candidates in the Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) and A Proliferation Inducing Ligand (APRIL) pathways are being investigated in cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. ADU-S100 (MIW815), which potentially activates the intracellular STING receptor for a potent tumor-specific immune response, is being evaluated in patients with cutaneously accessible metastatic solid tumors or lymphomas. BION-1301, a fully blocking monoclonal antibody that blocks APRIL binding to both the BCMA and TACI receptors, is being evaluated in multiple myeloma and as a potential treatment for IgA nephropathy. Aduro is collaborating with a number of leading global pharmaceutical companies to help expand and drive its product pipeline. For more information, please visit www.aduro.com .

