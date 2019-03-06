FIBRA Inn Announces Call to General Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 29, 2019

MONTERREY, Mexico, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Bank Mexico, S.A., Banking institution, Trust Division F/1616 or Fibra Inn (BMV:FINN, OTC:DFBRY) ("Fibra Inn" or "the Company"), a Mexican real estate investment trust internally managed specializing in the hotel industry serving the business traveler with global brands, announced today the following:

CALL TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING FOR HOLDERS OF THE REAL ESTATE TRUST CERTIFICATES ("CBFIs"), ISSUED BY DEUTSCHE BANK MEXICO, S.A., INSTITUCION DE BANCA MULTIPLE, ACTING AS ISSUER FOR THE TRUST F/1616 "FIBRA INN," TO BE HELD ON APRIL 29, 2019.

In accordance with Articles 68 of Mexican Securities Market Law, 217, 218, 219, 220 and 221 of the Securities and Credit Transactions Law, Clause 8.1 of Trust F/1616 ("the Trust "), the Company calls all holders (the " Holders ") of the CBFIs , of ticker symbol "FINN13", issued by the Trust, to the ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING (the " Meeting ") to take place as follows:

Date: Monday, April 29, 2019

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Deutsche Bank México, at Torre Virreyes, Pedregal 24 –20th Floor, Col. Molino del Rey, C.P. 11040, Del. Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, Telephone numbers: +52181-17 78-5926 and +5255-5201-8524

The aforementioned to discuss and approve the following:

MEETING AGENDA

Presentation, discussion and submission for approval of the annual report regarding the Trust's activities for the fiscal 2018 period.

Presentation, discussion and submission for approval of the annual report in reference to the activities of the Technical Committee, the Auditing Committee, the Practices Committee, the Nominations and Compensations Committee, the Financial Committee and the Trust's Investment Committee during the fiscal 2018 period.

Presentation, discussion and submission for approval of the annual information in reference to the Trust's External Auditor report with respect to the fiscal 2018 period, as well as the Technical Committee's opinion regarding the content of this report.

Presentation, discussion and submission for approval of the annual report in reference to the fulfillment of tax obligations at December 31, 2018.

Presentation, discussion and submission for approval of the Trust's financial statements corresponding to the period ended December 31, 2018 and the application of the results for the period.

Presentation, discussion and independent qualification and ratification of Adrián Enrique Garza de la Garza as Independent Member of the Technical Committee (as proposed by Nominations and Compensations Committee).

Presentation, discussion and independent qualification and ratification of Alberto Rafael Gómez Eng as Independent Member of the Technical Committee (as proposed by Nominations and Compensations Committee).

Presentation, discussion and independent qualification and ratification of Héctor Medina Aguiar as Independent Member of the Technical Committee (as proposed by Nominations and Compensations Committee).

Proposal, discussion and independent qualification and ratification of Marcelo Zambrano Lozano as Independent Member of the Technical Committee (as proposed by Nominations and Compensations Committee).

Proposal, discussion and independent qualification and ratification of Santiago Pinson Correa as Independent Member of the Technical Committee (as proposed by Nominations and Compensations Committee).

Proposal, discussion and submission for approval of the updated fees corresponding to Independent Members of the Technical Committee (as proposed by the Nominations and Compensations Committee).

Information related to designation and/or nomination of the independent members of the Technical Committee and their respective alternates nominated via the Founders' Trust, in accordance with those laws established in the Trust.

Information related to the cancellation of the current Repurchase Fund, as well as the proposal, discussion and submission for approval of the maximum amount to be allocated for the repurchase of the Company's own CBFIs for Ps. 250 million (two hundred and fifty million pesos 00/100), for the twelve-month period following April 30, 2019, in accordance with Article 56, Section IV of Mexican Securities Market Law.

Appointment of Special Delegates to fulfill the resolutions approved during the Meeting.

Transcription, drafting and submission for approval of the Meeting Minutes.

In accordance with Article 221 of the Securities and Credit Transactions Law, in order to attend the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, shareholders must present admission cards corresponding to their CBFIs, issued by the Common Representative. Therefore, prior to the meeting, shareholders must first present their certificates, or a receipt of deposit of certificates issued by S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V. at CIBanco, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, located in Cordillera de los Andes, #265, 2nd Floor, Colonia Lomas de Chapultepec, Delegación Miguel Hidalgo, C.P. 11000, Mexico City, to Monica Jimenez Labora Sarabia (mjimenezlabora@cibanco.com) and/or Guillermo Juárez Fuentes (gjuarez@cibanco.com) at (55) 50633978 and (55) 50633959. respectively, in accordance with the regulations established by Mexican Securities Market Law, between the hours of 9:00am and 6:00pm, Monday through Friday, from the date of this announcement and until at least one business day prior to the date of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting. In exchange for these documents, the Company will issue admission cards, which will include the name of the Holder and the number of CBFIs represented. No one will be admitted to the Meeting without these documents present.

Shareholders may be represented at the Meeting by proxy, either by one or more persons designated by power of attorney or as otherwise authorized by law, in accordance with the requirements established by Article 49, Section III of Mexican Securities Market Law.

The information and documents related to each of items of the Meeting Agenda for the ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING are available to Holders a minimum of 10 (ten) days prior to the Meeting date, in the offices of the Common Representative and may also be accessed on the Trust's website at www.fibrainn.mx .

Mexico City, March 6, 2019

Deutsche Bank

Alonso Rojas Dingler

Fiduciary Delegate

Deutsche Bank México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, División Fiduciaria,

as Trust Fiduciary

About the Company

Fibra Inn is a Mexican trust formed primarily to acquire, develop and rent a broad range of hotel properties in Mexico aimed at the business traveler. The Company has signed franchise, license and brand usage agreements with international hotel brands for the operation of global brands as well as the operation of national brands. Additionally, the Company has development agreements. These hotels enjoy some of the industry's top loyalty programs. Fibra Inn trades its Real Estate Certificates (Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios or "CBFIs") on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FINN13"; its ADRs trade on the OTC market in the U.S. under the ticker symbol "DFBRY".

www.fibrainn.mx

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. Also, certain reclassifications have been made to make figures comparable for the periods. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In México:

Lizette Chang, IRO

Fibra Inn

Tel. 52-1-81-1778-5926

lchang@fibrainn.mx

In New York:

Maria Barona / Melanie Carpenter

i-advize Corporate Communications

Tel. (212)406-3691

mbarona@i-advize.com

