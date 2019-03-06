Alector to Present at Investor Conferences in March

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegeneration today announced that members of the management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference, Tuesday, March 12, at 10:00 am ET in Boston

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, Thursday, March 14, at 11:15 am ET in Miami Beach, Florida

To access the live webcast of the Alector presentation, please visit the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the webcast will be available on the Alector website for 3 days following the conferences.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector is developing a broad portfolio of programs designed to simultaneously counteract these pathologies by restoring healthy immune function to the brain. The Company's product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com .

