BJ's Restaurants, Inc. to Participate at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Greg Trojan and President and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Levin, will be participating in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 9:20 a.m. (Pacific). The Company's management will also meet with institutional investors at the conference, which will be held at the Wynn Las Vegas in Nevada.



About BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. ("BJ's") is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu with over 140 offerings where craft matters. BJ's broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees, like prime rib, BJ's EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ's award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ's experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ's owns and operates 202 casual dining restaurants. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. BJ's restaurants are located in 27 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. For more BJ's information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com .

Certain statements in the preceding paragraphs and all other statements that are not purely historical constitute "forward-looking" statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. The "forward-looking" statements contained in this press release are based on current assumptions and expectations and BJ's Restaurants, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or alter its "forward-looking" statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.