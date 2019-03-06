GSI Technology, Inc. Announces Participation at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT), a leading provider of memory solutions for networking, telecommunications and military, and developer of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a highly parallel in-place computing solution, today announced that management will participate in the ROTH Capital Conference being held at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Dana Point, California. Mr. Douglas Schirle, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Didier Lasserre, Vice President Sales and Investor Relations, will hold one-on-one meetings during the conference on March 19, 2019.



For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology management, please contact your ROTH representative or GSI's IR team at GSIT@HaydenIR.com .

About GSI Technology

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's resources are currently focused on bringing new products to market that leverage existing core strengths, including radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments, and the APU designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse artificial intelligence applications. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com .

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

