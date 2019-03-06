Santa Fe County Focused on National Wellness Trends

Santa Fe, NM, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wellness industry has grown into a more than $4 trillion dollar industry. And within the industry, wellness tourism is growing at record rates. According to the Global Wellness Economy Monitor, a report of the nonprofit Global Wellness Institute, $639 billion was spent on wellness travel. The annual growth of the sector is 6.5%, more than double the 3.2% growth rate for the tourism industry overall.





Santa Fe, New Mexico and the communities surrounding the City Different are home to some of the most acclaimed wellness-focused hotels and resorts. The people and businesses within the region are deeply focused on promoting wellness, health and wellbeing.

"With the fast pace of today's society, people are stressed and need a genuine getaway focused on their wellness and health," said Katherine Miller, County Manager. "We're seeing an increase in travelers—whether booking solo, with a partner, or a group—who want to unplug, unwind, and experience mindful and intentional steps toward wellness."

The Santa Fe area is renowned for its wellness and rejuvenation offerings, with opportunities stretching far beyond the typical spa day. A sampling include:

Combining individualized, experiential learning opportunities with mindfulness and wellness, Sunrise Springs Spa Resort focuses on a transformative vacation experience. Guests have the option to tailor their stay with yoga, spa, hiking, running, gardening, and arts, among other choices. With classes in animal interactions, culinary, dramatic arts, history and culture, nature, and recreation, visitors have the chance to immerse themselves in Santa Fe's culture of wellness, while cultivating and fostering their individual interests and working toward lasting personal growth.

Ten Thousand Waves was recently named one of the best hotels in the USA by Fodor's Travel. Ten Thousand Waves—inspired by Japanese hot spring resorts—is set amongst a breathtaking outdoor atmosphere and allows guests the opportunity to experience serenity through massage, whole body restoration, healing tub soaks, and therapeutic treatments. Additionally, with an upscale, onsite restaurant focused on providing healthy and conscious menu items and peaceful, zen lodging options, Ten Thousand Waves provides guests with a full body and mind transformation from their daily stressors.

Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe offers experiential wellness, in addition to a host of spa and wellness treatments. "Our spa embodies a fresh, holistic approach to wellness, providing guests with a unique opportunity to engage in restorative and enriching experiences," said Gary Adkins, Manager and Spa Consultant. People can join the executive chef in Terra's garden for a hands-on exploration of herbs and local produce and how to prepare them before sitting down for dinner at the Chef's Garden Table. They also offer hands-on tours of ancestral pueblo lands, allowing guests to connect with the past and bring it to their present day experiences.

"Promoting mental health and wellness is a pillar of the entire Santa Fe and northern New Mexico area. With our incredible experiences, visitors get more than just a vacation—they are transformed," added Miller.



