Acme United Corporation Announces Investor Relations Conference Schedule

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE:ACU) today announced that it will participate in the following conferences in March 2019:



31st Annual ROTH Conference

Date: Tue, March 19, 2019

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Dana Point, CA

Participant: Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO

Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference

Date: Thurs, March 28, 2019

Presentation Time: 10:20AM ET

Location: The Marriott Marquis, Time Square New York, NY

Presenter: Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO

The company will also participate in one-on-one meetings, made by appointment, with investors registered to attend each conference.

The company's investor presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Acme United website.

To obtain additional information about Acme United's participation in the conferences, please visit https://www.roth.com/Page/Corporate-Access-Conferences or http://www.sidoti.com/events/ .

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only ®, Physicians Care ®, Pac-Kit ®, Spill Magic ®, Westcott ®, Clauss ®, Camillus ®, Cuda ®, and DMT ®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com .

CONTACT:

Paul G. Driscoll

Acme United Corporation

55 Walls Drive

Fairfield, CT 06824

Phone: (203) 254-6060

FAX: (203) 254-6521