Acme United Corporation Announces Investor Relations Conference Schedule

Globe Newswire  
March 06, 2019 10:58am   Comments
FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE:ACU) today announced that it will participate in the following conferences in March 2019:  

  • 31st Annual ROTH Conference
    Date:  Tue, March 19, 2019
    Location:  The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Dana Point, CA
    Participant:  Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO
  • Sidoti & Company Spring 2019 Investor Conference
    Date:  Thurs, March 28, 2019
    Presentation Time:  10:20AM ET
    Location:  The Marriott Marquis, Time Square New York, NY
    Presenter:  Walter C. Johnsen, Chairman and CEO

The company will also participate in one-on-one meetings, made by appointment, with investors registered to attend each conference.  

The company's investor presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Acme United website.

To obtain additional information about Acme United's participation in the conferences, please visit https://www.roth.com/Page/Corporate-Access-Conferences or http://www.sidoti.com/events/.

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®,  PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®,Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com

CONTACT:   
Paul G. Driscoll       
Acme United Corporation      
55 Walls Drive                         
Fairfield, CT  06824

Phone: (203) 254-6060          
FAX: (203) 254-6521

