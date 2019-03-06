Mass Innovation Nights Partners with Brandeis University for Startup Showcase

WALTHAM, Mass., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Innovation Nights (MIN), the Boston region's leading new product showcase, is partnering with Brandeis University for Mass Innovation Nights 120. The event will feature innovative solutions and products from current Brandeis students, alumni and staff. The event will take place on Thursday, March 14, 2019, 6:00PM to 8:30PM at the Brandeis University Faculty Club. The event is free and open to the public.



"With Mass Innovation Nights, we're both helping to promote local innovation and demonstrating Brandeis University's community impact," shared Rebecca Menapace, Associate Provost for Innovation and Executive Director of the Office of Technology Licensing and Hassenfeld Family Innovation Center. "We have such incredible startups coming through our program every year. This year is unique in that so many of our startups are social enterprises. That really aligns with Brandeis' mission."

"This is the second year we've partnered with Brandeis. When we revisit a host location, we get a unique opportunity to follow up on last year's launches, connect with new startups and see the year-over-year progress from local startups," said Bobbie Carlton, founder of Innovation Nights.

Mass Innovation Nights events feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from local startups. Participating startups this month include:

Various business experts, including Ian Roy, the head of the Brandeis University MakerLab, will be on hand to share their knowledge with attendees. Guests are encouraged to use #MIN120 and Twitter handle @MassInno to share photos and social media commentary.

About Brandeis University

Named for the late Justice Louis Dembitz Brandeis of the U.S. Supreme Court, Brandeis was founded in 1948 by members of the American Jewish community who came together to create a place for research and learning that would open its doors, without discrimination, to all who valued educational excellence. Brandeis is one of the country's youngest private research universities and is known for its academic excellence and for combining the faculty and resources of a world-class research institution with the intimacy and personal attention of a small liberal arts college. For students, that means unsurpassed access — both in and out of the classroom — to a faculty at a nationally ranked, top-tier university renowned for groundbreaking research, scholarship, and artistic output. Brandeis supports an innovative and exciting program of learning that emphasizes an interdisciplinary approach to knowledge and the solution of real-life problems. Undergraduates, from their very first year, enjoy leadership positions and research opportunities typically available only to students in their third and fourth years, and graduate students. Graduates depart to pursue careers in a wide array of fields, and advanced studies in the nation's leading graduate and professional schools. For more information, visit Brandeis.edu

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Over the past decade, it has helped launch more than 1,200 new products, which have collectively received more than $3 billion in funding. Follow MIN on Instagram and Twitter or visit the website.

Media Contact: Kristen Avini 510-221-8122 Innovation Nights