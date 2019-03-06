The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, UXIN, AVEO and TAP

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Danske Bank A/S (OTC:DNKEY)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that Danske Bank A/S made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danske Bank's Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority (the "DFSA") had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin's 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Class Period: August 4, 2016 to January 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

The complaint alleges AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the TIVO‑3 trial was inadequately designed to address the OS concerns regarding AVEO's lead candidate drug, tivozanib, from the TIVO-1 trial presented in June 2013; (ii) tivozanib had insufficient survival data to meet FDA approval following its initial 2013 rejection; (iii) this lack of sufficient survival data would put tivozanib at greater risk of delayed FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, AVEO's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)

Class Period: February 14, 2017 to February 12, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Molson Coors Brewing Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors' investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Molson Coors' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

