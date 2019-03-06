Gevo to Present at State of Washington Sustainable Aviation Fuels Summit

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) announced today that Dr. Patrick R. Gruber will present at the Washington Sustainable Aviation Fuels Summit taking place March 7-8, 2019 in Seattle, WA. Dr. Gruber, Gevo's Chief Executive Officer, will give a presentation discussing Gevo's technologies to produce transportation fuels, like renewable jet fuel, that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Dr. Gruber will also discuss the practical business solutions necessary to leverage system inputs of a "circular economy" where both the fossil-based carbon of jet fuel can be eliminated along with the fossil-based energy used in the production of jet fuel.



Attendees at the Washington Sustainable Aviation Fuels Summit will also hear from other national leaders on engaging and aligning the sustainable fuels value chain as it brings innovative leaders together to develop a local supply chain of clean and sustainable fuels for aviation.

The two-day summit takes place just weeks after the House Appropriations Committee of the State of Washington moved HB 1110 (Clean Fuel Standard) out of the House Appropriations Committee and into the House of Representatives for consideration. Washington could soon join the ranks of California and Oregon in requiring transportation fuels that produce less carbon pollution thereby increasing the market for renewable transportation fuels.



