Cloud-Native Big Data and AI/ML Live Webinar Offers Expert Insight: Emerging Trends and the Road Ahead

What:

Partha Seetala , CTO of ROBIN.io and Noel Yuhanna , Guest Speaker and Principal Analyst for Forrester, will share the latest trends and technologies shaping the big data and AI/ML landscape during a live webinar session on March 7, 2019 at 10:00 am Pacific Time. The speakers will cover how organizations have embarked on modernizing their data infrastructure to bring agility and cost savings. In addition to covering the opportunity and the associated challenges, the speakers will provide prescriptive guidance on how to deliver on business needs faster while future-proofing enterprise data infrastructure.

When: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 10:00 am to 11:00 am Pacific

Details: Register at https://bit.ly/2MGsEUK

About Robin.io

Robin.io brings advanced storage and data management that extend the Agility, Efficiency and Portability of Kubernetes to All Stateful Applications, even complex Big Data, Databases, AI/ML and Custom Apps, on Any Infrastructure, On-Premise, Hybrid Cloud or Multi-Cloud. ROBIN Platform is the industry's first hyper-converged solution that enables big data, databases and AI/ML as a Service on Kubernetes. With a team that includes industry veterans from leading enterprise technology companies such as IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, Red Hat and Veritas, Robin.io seeks to reinvent IT Infrastructure and put the focus back on what matters most – The Applications. The San Jose California-based company is backed by leading investors such as Clear Ventures , DN Capital , USAA and Hasso Plattner Ventures .

