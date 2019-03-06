White Oak Commercial Finance Appoints New Director for Expanding ABL Division

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Oak Commercial Finance, an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, announced today the appointment of Evan Zwerman as Director of Originations for the firm's ABL division. Based in New York, Mr. Zwerman joins from MB Financial Bank, where as Vice President and Business Development Officer for MB Business Capital he was responsible for sourcing, originating and structuring middle-market ABL transactions ranging in size from $5 million to $50 million.



"Evan's extensive experience in auditing, loan portfolio management and originations in asset-based lending will allow him to make immediate, value-additive contributions to our team," said David Montiel, Managing Director and Head of Originations for White Oak Commercial Finance. "We are excited to welcome Evan as we continue the strong progress we made last year in building out our ABL division."

Mr. Zwerman spent nearly half of his 20-year career in corporate finance with Wells Fargo, where he served as Vice President of Relationship Management. Prior to that, he held positions at PNC Bank, Merrill Lynch and Bank of America in New York.

"White Oak Commercial Finance's established position in asset-based lending and its unique product offerings make this opportunity especially attractive," Mr. Zwerman said.

Mr. Zwerman is an active participant and member of The Association for Corporate Growth, Turnaround Management Association and Commercial Finance Association. He received his bachelor's degree in Finance from the University at Albany State University of New York.

+++

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC ("WOCF") is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities ranging from $1- $40 million to middle market companies. WOCF's solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, supply chain financing, inventory financing, U.S. import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management, and credit and collections support. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

ABOUT WHITE OAK GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors's disciplined investment process aims to deliver risk-adjusted investment returns for its investors while establishing long term partnerships with its borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

