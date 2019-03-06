TransUnion Healthcare Expands Relationship with the Healthcare Financial Management Association as an Enterprise Member

Washington, D.C., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion Healthcare has expanded its relationship with the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) through an enterprise membership which will be provided to its healthcare associates. Previously limited to individuals, HFMA's enterprise membership was developed to provide entire organizational teams with cost-effective and easy-to-implement tools and educational resources that increase staff engagement and optimize organizational results.

"At TransUnion, we believe it's important to invest in the continued education of our teams and ensure our employees have access to resources that will aid in generating new ideas and keep us all well-informed of industry trends," said Dave Wojczynski, president of TransUnion Healthcare. "Many of our healthcare associates have had longstanding relationships with HFMA, and our new enterprise membership ensures all of them will continue to have access to the many resources the organization provides."

TransUnion Healthcare is part of a growing number of forward-looking healthcare organizations that recognize the value of HFMA membership for professional development, unlimited access to financial management education, and organizational alignment. TransUnion Healthcare has a long-standing relationship with HFMA and currently holds four industry-leading products that have earned HFMA's Peer Reviewed designation: Insurance Discovery for Acute Care Hospitals, Revenue Manager, ClearIQ Patient Payment Estimation, and ClearIQ Insurance Eligibility.



"Enterprise membership helps organizations meet today's challenges by bringing them educational and talent development resources that align with their goals," said HFMA president and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. "Through this membership, TransUnion Healthcare is equipping its entire team to succeed in the new era of health care."

Specific enterprise membership benefits include access to online education, research reports, and white papers as well as discounted conference registrations and opportunities to connect with industry peers in virtual communities and at national and local levels.

