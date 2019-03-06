GrowLife, Inc. to Attend Europe's Leading Cannabis Expo "Spannabis 2019" in Barcelona Eyeing International Expansion

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife, Inc. (OTC:PHOT) ("GrowLife" or the "Company"), one of the nation's most recognized indoor cultivation product and service providers, today announced the Company's attendance at Spannabis, which is the world's largest hemp expo and trade show in Barcelona, Spain. The event will take place from March 15 through March 17, 2019.



GrowLife executives will be in attendance at Spannabis to network with other leading cannabis companies in the global marketplace, showcasing the Company's proprietary product lines and to learn more about the latest trends shaping the rapidly evolving industry in Europe. The cannabis industry had $6.9 billion in global sales in 2016, $9.5 billion in worldwide revenue in 2017, and an estimated $12.2 billion last year with global sales expected t o grow 38% in 2019 to $16.9 billion , and hit $31.3 billion by 2022, according to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics. This is a compound annual growth rate of 26.7% between 2017 and 2022.

"Attending Spannabis is our first step in bringing our product line to an international audience," said GrowLife Hydroponics President, Joe Barnes. "We are already established in North America as the leading 'picks and shovels' company for the region, and this opportunity allows us to bring our innovations, such as the EZ-CLONE Commercial Pro unit, designed for commercial scale cloning and propagation, to a previously untapped market. Spain has been a growing market for years but is lacking some of the modern techniques employed by some of our US customers. I hope to meet one-on-one with potential clients and showcase how our products can help reduce their production costs and remain profitable. By attending Spannabis, we are directly able to gauge international market interest in our product."

This year marks the 16th edition of Spannabis, Europe's leading cannabis expo, in Barcelona. Spannabis expects a variety of exhibitors totaling nearly 300 at this year's exhibit, according to the event website. Spannabis is designed to be one of the leading spaces for the cannabis industry's top international and Spanish brands and is seen as an informational outlet that also involves unique networking opportunities.

GrowLife looks to hold one-on-one meetings with interested cultivators and other cannabis entrepreneurs during the conference. If interested in setting a time during the show to meet, please reach out to growlife@cmwmedia.com.

For more information about GrowLife, including the CEO's most recent video statement, visit the company's website . Products can be purchased at ShopGrowLife.com in the U.S. and GrowLifeHydro.ca in Canada.

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) aims to become the nation's largest cultivation service provider for cultivating organics, herbs and greens and plant-based medicines. Our mission is to help make our customers successful. Through a network of local representatives covering the United States and Canada, regional centers and its e-Commerce team, GrowLife provides essential goods and services including media, industry-leading hydroponics and soil, plant nutrients, and thousands more products to specialty grow operations. GrowLife is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington and was founded in 2012.

