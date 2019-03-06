Ambarella to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference March 18th

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc., (NASDAQ:AMBA), a leading developer of low-power and high-resolution human and computer vision solutions, today announced Casey Eichler, CFO, will be presenting at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel on Monday, March 18, 2019.

The "fireside chat" presentation is scheduled for 1:00 PM PST and will be webcast on the Investor events page of Ambarella's website at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm . A replay will be available on the website for 90 days.

