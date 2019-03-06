Asure Software CEO to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workplace management software, today announced that Asure Software's CEO Pat Goepel will present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, CA on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00am PT (12:00pm CT).



A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: http://investor.asuresoftware.com/events.cfm .

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. , headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides innovative and flexible SaaS-based cloud platforms that help clients worldwide elevate how, when, and where work gets done throughout the employee lifecycle. More than a Human Capital Management (HCM) software program, our Smart Office suite capitalizes on the intrinsic value between workforce and workspace so organizations of all sizes can better compete for talent, space, time, and capital assets. Asure Software's offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, Time & Attendance, Talent Management, Employee Benefits, Benefits Administration, Payroll & Tax, Asset & Move Management, Full-Service Room Scheduling, Hoteling & Mobile Workforce and Workplace Occupancy Sensors. Visit us at www.asuresoftware.com .

Company Contact:

Stacy Zellner, Director of Marketing

512-843-7567

szellner@asuresoftware.com

Investor Relations Contact: