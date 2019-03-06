Marrone Bio Innovations to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 14th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

DAVIS, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) (MBI), an international leader in smart biopesticide and plant health solutions, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018, after market close on Thursday, March 14, 2019.



Management will host an investor conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT) on March 14, 2019, to discuss Marrone Bio Innovations' fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2019

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time)

U.S. Dial-in: 1-800-263-0877

International Dial-in: 1-323-794-2094

Conference ID: 7937030

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133556

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through April 14, 2019. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 7937030. A webcast will also be available for 30 days on the IR section of the Marrone Bio Innovations website or by clicking here: MBII Q4 2018 Webcast .

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) strives to lead the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that support a better tomorrow for farmers, turf managers and consumers around the globe. MBI has screened more than 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes, enhanced by advanced molecular technologies, to rapidly develop seven effective and environmentally responsible pest management products to help customers operate more sustainably while uniquely improving plant health and increasing crop yields. Supported by a robust portfolio of more than 400 issued and pending patents around its superior natural product chemistry, MBI's currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® Stargus®, Amplitude™, Zelto® and Zequanox®. TerraConnect™ is MBI's new seed treatment and soil-applied platform.

More information about Marrone Bio Innovations is available at www.marronebio.com . Follow MBI on social media: Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Marrone Bio Innovations Contacts:

Pam Marrone, CEO and Founder

Jim Boyd, CFO

Telephone: +1 (530) 750-2800

Email: Info@marronebio.com