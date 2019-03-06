Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Present at Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

NEWTOWN, Pa., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) (TSX:HSM) ("Helius" or the "Company"), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that management will participate in Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York, New York. Management will present on Wednesday, March 20 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the conference presentation will be provided under the ‘Events' section of the Helius Medical Technologies investor relations website at https://heliusmedical.com/index.php/investor-relations/events/upcoming-events . An archive of the webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company's purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. The Company's first product in development is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com .

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Treatment

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is a licensed class II, noninvasive, medical device in Canada indicated for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury when used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is an investigational medical device in the United States and the European Union (EU), it is currently under review for clearance by US FDA and by an EU Notified Body. PoNS is currently not commercially available in the United States or the European Union.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Mike Piccinino, CFA

443-213-0500

investorrelations@heliusmedical.com