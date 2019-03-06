Mesa Air Group Names New Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

PHOENIX, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today named Brad Rich as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Rich brings over 30 years of airline industry leadership experience to this role, where he will oversee the airline's operations and performance, and report directly to Mesa Air Group CEO Jonathan Ornstein. Rich will also will be heavily involved with commercial contracts and major airline relationships.



Most recently, Rich served as United Airlines' Senior Vice President of United Express Operations, where he oversaw the carrier's relationship with its regional partners, including Mesa. Prior to his role with United, Rich spent 27 years at SkyWest, Inc. where he played a key role in the company's growth, the development of flying contracts with several major carriers, and lead negotiations for multiple large-scale acquisitions. During his tenure at SkyWest, Rich spent 20 years as chief financial officer and three years as president.

"Brad is a battle tested industry veteran, who will be a great addition to our executive team," said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mesa Air Group. "His expertise is unparalleled, and he will play a critical part in the company's focus on operational performance and growth."

"I am very excited about returning to the regional industry, especially with a well-positioned company like Mesa," Rich said. "I am also looking forward to joining the Mesa team and I'm confident that by working together we can create a successful future."

Mesa Air Group wants to thank Mike Ferverda, who has been serving as COO in an interim capacity for the past year. Ferverda joined Mesa in 1990 as a first officer and has served in various capacities, becoming a key member of Mesa's senior management team. He will return to his role as Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Special Projects.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group is the commercial aviation holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 121 cities in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. As of February 28, 2019, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 605 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Mesa Air Group, Inc.



Investor Relations

Brian Gillman

Investor.relations@mesa-air.com

602-685-4010