Iovance Biotherapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), a biotechnology company developing novel cancer immunotherapies based on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology, today announced that company management will participate and present at the following investors conferences in March:



Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, March 11-13, 2019

Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 13, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of Iovance Biotherapeutics' website at http://ir.iovance.com .

Oncology Investor Conference in Boston, March 14-15, 2019

Location: 28 State Street

Date/time: Thursday, March 14, at 3:30 p.m. EDT

Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, March 19-20, 2019

Location: The Westin New York Grand Central

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 19, at 8:00 a.m. EDT

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of Iovance Biotherapeutics' website at http://ir.iovance.com .

Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) 7th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day in New York on March 21, 2019

Location: The Metropolitan Club

Date/Time: Thursday, March 21, at 11:25 a.m. EDT

China Healthcare Investment Conference (CHIC) in Shanghai, China on March 26-28, 2019

Location: The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong

Date/Time: Thursday, March 28, at 9:00 a.m. China Standard Time (CST)

About Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.



Iovance Biotherapeutics intends to commercialize autologous cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) technology that amplifies the body's own immune response to eradicate solid tumors or attack blood cancers. The company's lead candidates are being investigated for the treatment of patients with locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic cancers including melanoma and cervical, head and neck, and non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.iovance.com .

