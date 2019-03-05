Altair to Webcast Analyst and Investor Meeting on March 12, 2019

TROY, Mich., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing and data intelligence, will host a live webcast of its analyst and investor meeting on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. At the meeting, the Altair management team will provide presentations covering Altair's strategy, products, and markets, as well as a business update. The Altair management team is scheduled to begin presentations at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT) and end at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT).



A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com .

About Altair (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high-performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

Investor Relations

Brian Denyeau

ICR

ir@altair.com

248-614-2400 ext. 346

Media Relations

Dave Simon

Altair

248-614-2400 ext. 332

pr@altair.com



