Intercept to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
March 05, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that management will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Cowen 39th Annual Healthcare Conference at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 12, 2019
  • Oppenheimer 29th Annual Healthcare Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Webcast information for these events will be available on the investor page of Intercept's website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. Archived webcasts will be available on Intercept's website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept
Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada.

