Dova Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

DURHAM, N.C., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) today announced that Dr. David Zaccardelli, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:40 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available via the "Investor Relations" page of the Dova website, www.dova.com . Please log on through Dova's website approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Dova's website for 90 days following the call.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for rare diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova's proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, DOPTELET®, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

