Dova Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
DURHAM, N.C., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) today announced that Dr. David Zaccardelli, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:40 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.
A live audio webcast of the event will be available via the "Investor Relations" page of the Dova website, www.dova.com. Please log on through Dova's website approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Dova's website for 90 days following the call.
About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for rare diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova's proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, DOPTELET®, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.
Contacts
Mark W. Hahn
(919) 338-7936
mhahn@dova.com
Westwicke
John Woolford
(443) 213-0506
john.woolford@westwicke.com