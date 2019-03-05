Bart Yabsley Appointed President of Sportsnet, Rogers Media

TORONTO, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick Brace, President of Rogers Media, today announced the appointment of Bart Yabsley as President of Sportsnet, effective immediately.



Rogers Media





Yabsley is responsible for leading the continued growth and evolution of sports content across all areas of Rogers. He oversees Sportsnet's multiplatform production, programming, rights acquisitions, sponsorships, distribution channels, and product innovation, as Sportsnet continues to deliver best-in-class sports content and experiences to fans across the country.

Yabsley joined Rogers Media in 2014 and most recently was Senior Vice President of Sports and Entertainment Partnerships & Content Distribution. He continues to serve on the Rogers Media senior leadership team.

"Bart is a forward-thinking media executive with deep operational excellence, whose strategic vision, key relationships, and experience in all facets of the business will be a driving force in Sportsnet's continued unparalleled delivery of sports content to fans," said Brace. "Bart and I have a longstanding history together in sports and media. He is passionate about where the industry is going and understands the personal connection fans have to sports. Driven by innovation, he is the ideal leader to write the next chapter and champion Sportsnet's ongoing success."

A strong business leader with a proven track record, Yabsley brings more than 30 years of expertise, with an extensive background in sports, conventional and specialty television, and corporate M&A transactions. Starting his career as a lawyer, Yabsley has a long history of leading large teams to business excellence and growth opportunities. Prior to joining Rogers Media, Yabsley worked at Bell Media/CTV Inc. for more than 15 years in senior executive roles including Executive Vice President of Content Sales & Distribution, Executive Vice President of Business Planning & Distribution, and Executive Vice President of CTV Specialty Television Inc.

"The sports business continues to evolve at a rapid pace and I'm excited about Sportsnet's future. When I look at the programming and relationships we have firmly established, along with our creative product roadmap, production and editorial excellence, and the talent of the team, the opportunities for growth and innovation are endless. I am honoured to carry on the tradition," said Yabsley.

Yabsley holds a Bachelor of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School and a Bachelor of Commerce from Dalhousie University. Yabsley currently resides in Toronto with his wife and two daughters.

About Rogers Media

Rogers Media is a diverse media and content company that engages more than 30 million Canadians each week. The company's multimedia offerings include 56 radio stations, 29 local TV stations, 23 conventional and specialty television stations, 7 magazines, podcasts, digital and e-commerce websites, and sporting events. Rogers Media delivers unique storytelling through its range of powerful brands: Citytv, OMNI Television, Maclean's, Today's Parent, TSC, KiSS, FX, Sportsnet – Canada's #1 sports media brand, and the Blue Jays – Canada's only Major League Baseball team. Rogers Media is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. ((TSX, NYSE:RCI). VisitRogersMedia.com.