Dtex Systems Insider Threat Analyst Team Named Cybersecurity Team of the Year by Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dtex Systems, the leader in insider threat intelligence and detection, today announced the Dtex Insider Threat Analyst Team was named by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards as the Cybersecurity Team of the Year Gold Winner for North America. The team was recognized for its outstanding work, research and contributions it makes to Dtex customers and the security community overall. The team differentiated itself by being a driving force behind the annual Dtex Insider Threat Intelligence Report, now regarded as the standard for understanding and addressing the insider threat.

The Dtex Advanced User Behavior Intelligence Platform was also recognized with high honors by the awards organization. Named the Silver Winner for Insider Threat Solutions, it was noted for its ability to provide real-time visibility over user behaviors and activities, detect insider threats, generate alerts when high-risk behaviors take place, patented anonymization capabilities that ensure privacy and compliance, and ability to scale across enterprise environments.









"We're greatly honored to be recognized by this prestigious awards organization as its Cybersecurity Team of the Year," said Rajan Koo, Dtex Systems VP of customer engineering and head of the insider threat analyst team. "This marks a maturation point for our team, which is constantly sharpening its skill set to help our customers close gaps left open by malicious, negligent and compromised insiders."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards have come to be regarded as a preeminent honor in the industry. They are an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. They were born out of the world's largest LinkedIn community, the Information Security Group, which extends across hundreds of thousands of members.

Additional Accolades

During the past several months, Dtex Systems and its people have been recognized for contributions made to the technology, cybersecurity and insider threat spaces. Additional accolades include:

Golden Bridge: This year's Gold designation for innovation in data security was awarded to the Dtex Advanced User Behavior Platform. Dtex stood out for its scalability, machine learning, advanced analytics, detection capabilities, and privacy-by design architecture. Now in its 10th year, the Golden Bridge Awards recognize top performing companies, leaders and technology solutions.

SecuritySerious: This year, SecuritySerious recognized Dtex Systems Insider Threat Specialist Katie Burnell as its Rising Star Runner Up. As one of the United Kingdom's most sought-after recognitions, these awards honor individuals and teams going above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to protecting against cyberthreats.

Enterprise Management Associates (EMA): Dtex Systems was named a top-three leader by EMA for security analytics for threat detection and breach resolution in 2019. Dtex was recognized for compliance monitoring and user activity assessment on endpoints, forensic analysis of user activities, identification of data exfiltration and sensitive data exposure, and device compromise detection. Founded in 1996, Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) is a leading industry analyst and consulting firm that specializes in going "beyond the surface" to provide deep insight across the full spectrum of IT and data management technologies.

