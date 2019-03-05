CryptoCurrencyWire Announces Collaboration with Run for the Unicorns as the Official NewsWire and Gold Sponsor

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- CryptoCurrencyWire ("CCW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation at the 2nd annual Run for the Unicorns ("RUN") gathering as a Gold Sponsor and the Official NewsWire.



The multi-day conference coincides with and includes attendance at the Kentucky Derby, the largest event in the world of horse racing. Paired with some of the most informative and fun events scheduled in the crypto, fintech and blockchain spaces, Run for the Unicorns will take place April 29–May 4 in Louisville, Kentucky.

"We are thrilled to be part of this highly anticipated conference as both the official newswire and a gold sponsor," said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications for CryptoCurrencyWire. "The cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors offer unlimited potential, and we are committed to fully supporting these emerging opportunities. As a Trifecta participant, we look forward to the unmatched opportunity this conference presents to bring together the tech and finance worlds together under one roof. CryptoCurrencyWire is proud to leverage its expertise and expansive distribution network to help maximize awareness of the incredible innovations being presented in the crypto space."

While the Run for the Roses may be the most familiar Louisville event during the spring season, the Run for the Unicorns could be one of the most beneficial—especially for those interested in learning from the top innovators and experts in the world of fintech and blockchain technology.

This four-day conference on decentralization will explore everything from fintech and blockchain to video games and AI. The fascinating combination of tech and finance together under one roof makes this a can't-miss opportunity to network with and learn from some of the brightest in the business.

Highlights of the event include:

A Shark Tank open casting call

VIP investor dinner

An eight-hour Bourbon Trail outing featuring three exclusive distillery tours

Day-long poker tournament

Unicorn Ball party

Run for the Fillies outing at the Kentucky Oaks

A conference agenda packed full of keynote presentations and panels

ICO pitch competition

The entire event will be capped off by joining the RUN crew and fellow conference participants at the Derby itself on May 4.

The Run for the Unicorns Derby Week experience is designed to not only provide relevant and timely information, but facilitate invaluable networking opportunities that lead to long-term relationships that could strengthen and define organizations moving forward. The event will assemble the top innovators in fintech and blockchain technology, including the hottest startups to the Fortune 500 companies showcasing the best digital experiences in all aspects of life and work: from entertainment and brand engagement to enterprise and industrial, urban and architecture, education and training, government, and commerce.

CCW will be utilizing its powerful financial news and content distribution network to elevate the RUN brand via a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of professional writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve companies and activists in the space seeking to stand out with investors, consumers, journalists and the general public.

"CryptoCurrencyWire is raising the visibility of blockchain technology through the use of its results-tested platform of professionally produced articles, extensive social media distribution network, and deep knowledge of the blockchain and crypto space," stated RUN CEO Andrew Pell. "We're excited to leverage these resources as part of our ongoing efforts to raise the visibility of this event and provide an outstanding experience for all who attend, and we thank the Wild West Crypto Show for introducing us to CCW."

About CryptoCurrencyWire ("CCW")

CryptoCurrencyWire is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with CCW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness.

CryptoCurrencyNewsWire is where news, content and information converge via crypto.

For more information, please visit https://www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW) website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published: http://CCW.fm/Disclaimer