Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to Present at Cowen and Company Health Care Conference

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Frederick C. Beddingfield III, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Sienna, is scheduled to present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference, Monday, Mar. 11, 2019, 11:20 a.m. EDT, in Boston.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at Investors.SiennaBio.com . An archived version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the live presentation for 90 days.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing unconventional scientific innovations to patients whose lives remain compromised by their disease. We draw upon our deep knowledge and experience in drug development across multiple therapeutic areas as we build a unique, diversified, multi-asset portfolio of therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in specific tissues, with an initial focus on one of the most important ‘immune' tissues, the skin. We are leading the way with our novel technology platform, Topical by Design™, applying a scientific design process to create potent targeted pharmacologically active molecules that are directed toward a specific target tissue and a select disease pathway, and with minimal to no systemic exposure. At Sienna, we are going where it still matters for patients.

