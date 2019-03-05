Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Investors, who purchased shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 1, 2019. NASDAQ: LXRX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the data from Lexicon's Phase 3 clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of Sotagliflozin in treating type 1 diabetes were not as positive as Lexicon represented, that the health risks posed by Sotagliflozin were severe enough to threaten its FDA approval prospects, and that as a result, Lexicon's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



