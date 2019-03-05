Market Overview

Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) announced by Shareholders Foundation

Globe Newswire  
March 05, 2019 9:00am   Comments
SAN DIEGO, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Investors, who purchased shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 1, 2019. NASDAQ: LXRX investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554. 

The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the data from Lexicon's Phase 3 clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of Sotagliflozin in treating type 1 diabetes were not as positive as Lexicon represented, that the health risks posed by Sotagliflozin were severe enough to threaten its FDA approval prospects, and that as a result, Lexicon's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  

Those who purchased Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 

CONTACT:
Shareholders Foundation, Inc. 
Michael Daniels 
+1 (858) 779-1554 
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com 
3111 Camino Del Rio North 
Suite 423 
San Diego, CA 92108 

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Any referenced cases, investigations, and/or settlements are not filed/initiated/reached and/or are not related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is only provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.  

Shareholders Foundation

