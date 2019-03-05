Pantheon Announces $40 Million in Growth Funding to Bring WebOps To Every Digital Marketing Team

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Pantheon, the leading website operations platform for agile marketers, announced the close of $40 million in Series D growth financing led by Sageview Capital with participation from existing investors Foundry Group, Scale Venture Partners, and Industry Ventures. With this investment, Ned Gilhuly, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Sageview Capital, will join the Pantheon Board of Directors. Pantheon will use the capital infusion to expand sales, marketing, and product teams so more of the world's leading companies can more effectively deliver digital experiences that drive results.



Pantheon is a WebOps platform for Drupal and WordPress, running more than 285,000 websites in the cloud and serving over 10 billion pageviews a month. As DevOps continues to revolutionize software development, WebOps is impacting web teams in the same way. Key enterprise players like Google Cloud, SendGrid, Tableau, and others currently rely on Pantheon to deliver the seamless, WebOps-driven experiences their customers demand.

Pantheon enables web teams to embrace an agile build-test-learn approach that helps them innovate faster and drive business results. Empowering web teams with agile tools enables them to more effectively differentiate and compete on the basis of digital experience. Using Pantheon, companies can speed their marketing iteration and take their best ideas to market faster - all while increasing their website's performance, uptime, security, and ability to capitalize on traffic spikes. There are currently over 10,000 Pantheon customers with developer sign-ups totaling more than 50,000 each year.

"Our customers have demonstrated that the ability to iterate faster leads to achieving their business results faster," said Pantheon CEO Zack Rosen. "To help them iterate faster, we're laser-focused on managing uptime, security, scaling, performance, and on automating development workflows that often prevent web teams from focusing on innovation and creating value. This investment will help us continue to expand our customer base and set the new market standard for WebOps."

"Pantheon is quickly becoming the go-to WebOps platform for forward-thinking web development teams and agile marketers who are seeking to deliver the world's best web experiences on Drupal and Wordpress," said Sageview Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ned Gilhuly. "Sageview provides growth capital to leading companies with a demonstrated track record of success and compelling market opportunity. Pantheon is a very exciting addition to the Sageview portfolio, and we look forward to providing Zack and his team with financial and operational support to enhance the company's market leading position and impressive growth trajectory."

There's a certain amount of tension that can exist between engineering teams who want their websites to work seamlessly and securely for users and marketing teams who want to deploy and test campaigns quickly to meet business goals. By working on a platform such as Pantheon, marketing teams are able to launch websites in record time while keeping developers happy. Using Pantheon reduces complexity while increasing transparency. Teams who need to work together managing responsibilities across multiple sites see a clear impact in their output. Because of this, marketing and engineering teams are moving to Pantheon since faster, higher-quality workflows mean more time for what they actually want to do.

About Pantheon

About Sageview Capital

Sageview Capital LP is a private investment firm providing growth capital to leading businesses in the technology, business services, and financial services sectors. The firm's investments include 360insights, Aceable, Avalara, CallRail, Crimson Hexagon, Demandbase, DMT, Elastic Path, MetricStream, NAM, Reflexis, United Capital and Womply among others. Sageview was founded in 2006 and is led by Ned Gilhuly and Scott Stuart, former partners of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR) and Dean Nelson, former head of KKR Capstone. The firm has offices in Greenwich, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California. For more information visit http://www.sageviewcapital.com.

