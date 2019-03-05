Identiv to Present at ROTH Capital's 31st Annual Investor Conference on March 19, 2019

FREMONT, Calif., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification, has been invited to present at the 31st Annual ROTH Capital Investor Conference, which is being held March 17-19, 2019 at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Laguna Niguel, CA.

Identiv management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 19th at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6.00 p.m Eastern time), with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via link from the investor relations section on Identiv's website.

