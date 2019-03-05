Roster of Events for Vegas Blockchain Week 2019 Announced

LAS VEGAS, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- EVOLV , a production company dedicated to delivering the world's most immersive and experiential gatherings, today announced the roster of events for Vegas Blockchain Week 2019. This annual seven-day blockchain event, created to educate attendees and bring forward this world-changing technology, will take over the Vegas strip from October 25 through October 31.



The Vegas Blockchain Week 2019 lineup of highly anticipated events will welcome thousands of digital currency and blockchain technology executives and enthusiasts to discuss opportunities, innovation, change and growth in this emerging industry.

"Vegas Blockchain Week is an inclusive gathering of minds from within the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem," said Eric Spire, CEO of EVOLV. "Until crypto and blockchain reaches its potential and mainstream adoption with consumers and businesses alike, the industry should not focus on forcibly competing with one another and fueling acts of ‘tribalism,' but rather working together towards the common goal of gaining more mainstream users and changing the way we do business."

Highlights of this experience-driven week include WCC DEV CON, the first ever multi-blockchain developers conference, which will bring together multiple blockchain association, such as EOS , Litecoin , Raven and more, in one place. Attendees can also look forward to:

Michael Terpin's CoinAGENDA Digital Currency Investing Event – October 25 - 27

Crypto IQ Trading Event with Charlie Shrem – October 28

The 2nd Annual Litecoin Summit Hosted by Charlie Lee – October 28 - 29

World Crypto Poker Tournament (WCPT) – October 29

EOS Alliance Annual Summit with Brock Pierce – October 29

WCC 2019 – October 29 - 31

WCC DEV CON – October 29 - 31

"Our goal is to bring the EOS community together. This event is all about working together and integrating with other blockchain efforts. Teamwork makes the dream work. All ships rise together with the tide," stated Brock Pierce, Chairman of the Board of EOS Alliance and Chairman of the Board of The Bitcoin Foundation.

"The Litecoin Foundation is happy to be a part of such a concerted effort to unite developers in the blockchain," added Charlie Lee. "It helps to showcase that there is room within the crypto space for projects and currencies to collaborate collectively, and still thrive individually. We're excited to build off the success of last year's first Litecoin Summit and create an even better experience this year."

Companies interested in getting involved in any Vegas Blockchain Week 2019 events can reach out to info@evolv.events .

