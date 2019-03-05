Metso's Annual Report for 2018 published

Metso Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, March 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. EET

Metso Corporation has today, March 5, 2019, published its Annual Report for 2018. It consists of four sections that are Business Overview, Financial Review, Corporate Governance and GRI Supplement.

Business Overview comprises strategy, value creation, sustainability and risk management. Financial Review consists of the Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements and investor information. Corporate Governance includes full Corporate Governance Statement with Remuneration Statement. GRI Supplement consists of externally assured sustainability information compliant with the GRI Standards.

All sections of Metso's Annual Report 2018 are available for downloading on our website at www.metso.com/2018. Pdf-files are also attached to this release. Metso's Annual Report 2018 is not available for ordering in print format.





For further information, please contact:

Tanja Mäkinen, Investor Relations Specialist, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3117, Email: tanja.makinen@metso.com



Metso Corporation

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.metso.com

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 13,000 people in more than 50 countries.

www.metso.com, www.twitter.com/metsogroup

Attachments