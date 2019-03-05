Greenliant Brings Full Industrial and Enterprise Storage Lineup to electronica China 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and SHANGHAI, China, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant will showcase its newly expanded lineup of high-reliability solid state storage products at electronica China in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, March 20-22, in hall E4, booth 4885. Visitors will be able to discuss their data storage requirements with Greenliant's technical experts and see the company's new industrial solid state drive (SSD) products.



At electronica China, Greenliant will showcase its new SATA M.2, CFast and 2.5" ArmourDrive™ products, as well as its ultra-high endurance eMMC NANDrive™ BGA SSDs using EnduroSLC™ Technology. Visitors can meet with technical experts at the Greenliant booth 4885 in hall E4 to discuss their data storage needs.





Greenliant will highlight its full ArmourDrive™ SSD portfolio, which includes recently announced high-performance, industrial temperature (-40°C to +85°C) products.

SATA M.2 2242 / 2280 ArmourDrive 87 PX Series: http://bit.ly/SATA-M2-SSD

SATA 2.5" ArmourDrive 89 PX Series: http://bit.ly/SATA-2point5-SSD

CFast ArmourDrive 91 PX Series: http://bit.ly/CFast

Also on display will be Greenliant's family of ball grid array (BGA) package NANDrive™ SSDs, which are available in a wide range of capacities and industry-standard interfaces (eMMC, PATA, SATA) for space-constrained embedded systems. With a focus on ultra-high endurance, eMMC NANDrive SSDs can reach up to 250,000 program/erase (P/E) cycles. Part of Greenliant's EnduroSLC™ product line, these 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) SSDs give customers a choice of various endurance specifications–50K, 100K and 250K P/E cycles–for the most demanding applications. http://bit.ly/eMMC-SSD

For cloud computing and big data applications, Greenliant offers industrial enterprise storage solutions. Available in standard SATA 2.5" and NVMe U.2 form factors, these high-reliability, high-performance products operate between -40˚C and +85˚C, with endurance up to 30 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years.

Visit Greenliant at booth 4885, hall E4 in the Shanghai New International Expo Centre at electronica China (http://www.electronicachina.com) to learn how Greenliant's products meet lifespan, endurance and reliability requirements for data storage in automotive, defense and aerospace, enterprise, industrial, networking and communications, security and video applications.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 25 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC, ArmourDrive and NANDrive are either registered or trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks are recognized as being held by their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4f61cdc-d345-42f1-a84e-84de6ffb3c5d

Media Contact: Tara Yingst Greenliant Systems 408-200-8062 media@greenliant.com