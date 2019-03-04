Datametrex Announces Corporate Changes

TORONTO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") (TSXV:DM, FSE: D4G)) announces the departure of Richard Stone and Josh Gerstein from the board of directors. The company and the board thank both Richard and Josh for their service and wish them well in their future endeavours.



The Company is focused on expanding its AI footprint into a number of verticals and will look to add board members to assist in these sectors.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy ( www.nexalogy.com ) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain ( www.graphblockchain.com ).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact: Jeffrey Stevens – President & COO Phone: (647) 400-8494 Email: jstevens@datametrex.com