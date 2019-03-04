EnviroLeach Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "EnviroLeach") (CSE:ETI) (OTCQB:EVLLF) (Frankfurt: 7N2.F) announced today that it has granted 2,250,000 stock options to employees and directors of the Company. The options are at an exercise price of $0.76 and valid for a period of five years from the date of the grant, subject to vesting provisions. The options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan approved by the shareholders on June 14, 2018.



About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly technologies for the recovery of precious metals in the E-Waste and Mining sectors. Using its proprietary non-toxic, water-based, and near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from mining ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives at ambient temperatures.

Backed by a staff of highly experienced scientists and engineers, and based on years of research, including independent validations and pilot scale test programs, EnviroLeach's technology is poised to become the world standard in eco-friendly extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors.

