SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. ("HCSG" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:HCSG) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On March 4, 2019, HCSG issued an NT 10-K, announcing it would not file its Annual Report on Form 10-K "within the prescribed time period." The Company announced it "received a letter in November 2017 from the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC') regarding an inquiry that the SEC is conducting into earnings per share (‘EPS') calculation practices and requesting that the Company voluntarily provide certain information and documents relating to its EPS rounding and reporting practices. The Company also received a subpoena in March 2018 from the SEC in connection with these matters." To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/healthcare-services-group-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972.

