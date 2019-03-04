Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services Kicks Off Its Accept Without Exception (AWE) Campaign With Exciting Nation-Wide Programming and Events

CALGARY, Alberta, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services invites Canadians of all ages to join in its Accept Without Exception (AWE) events and activations at shopping centres across the country throughout 2019, to celebrate diversity, inclusivity, and drive awareness to the many cultures within Canada. Charitable aspects will be connected to the AWE programming, and each shopping centre will continue with annual celebrations each year forward. The campaign launched in February 2019 with Devonshire Mall, the CORE, and Marlborough Mall hosting bustling Chinese New Year and Black History Month events. Devonshire Mall has further launched a recognition award accepting nominations up until Dec. 2019 – for more information visit: https://devonshiremall.com/live_in_awe

"The essence of the diversity brand lives in three words: Accept Without Exception," says Karen Niforos, Marketing Director at Devonshire Mall in Windsor, Ontario. "With seemingly magical purpose, that essence presents itself beautifully in the form of an acronym that describes the emotional feeling one might have when contemplating diversity — AWE."

The next event will be held on March 8 at Halifax Place in Halifax, NS, to celebrate International Women's Day. The event will feature an immersive light display to honour influential women. To kick off the lighting of the display, local musical group, The Big Sing, will lead customers and members of their group in a one-hour medley of songs by female artists through the ages. During the event, donations will be collected for Adsum House, a Halifax women's shelter. In addition to the event, a social media contest will be launched to encourage customers to nominate a local woman who inspires them.

