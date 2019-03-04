Cytta SUPR™ Compression Based sUAS Products Excite Market

Los Angeles, CA, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytta Corp. (OTC:CYCA) - Since completion of their Drone mounted SUPR™ Compression aboard a live 4K streaming sUAS (small Unmanned Aerial System) drone in 2018, Cytta has embarked on an aggressive nationwide demonstration campaign focused upon First Responders, Military, TV and advanced Commercial applications.



The SUPR™ technology has been extremely very well received, and the Company is gratified to be engaged in very high-level product utilization discussions with early adopters and business partners in the First Responder, Military, Film, TV and Commercial environment. Cytta is now aggressively proceeding forward on completing the several productization workouts for multiple use cases with several partners.

Attached below for your convenience is the detailed 2018 News Release outlining the completion of the demonstration SUPR™ compression sUAS product we are currently marketing and showcasing throughout the US.

" Cytta Corp. Launches First Commercial Application for Its Proprietary SUPR™ Compression Technology Aboard the SUPR™ Live 4K Streaming sUAS Drone

Cytta Corp. (OTC:CYCA), June 2018, is pleased to announce that they have successfully flown and tested an sUAS (small Unmanned Aerial System - under 37 lb. takeoff weight) drone incorporating and demonstrating its first commercial application of the proprietary SUPR™ compression technology, by wirelessly delivering a live 4K feed.

"A live video feed, at a 4K resolution, using a small processor on a sUAS has never been achieved wirelessly at such low bit rates. Not only does it raise the bar for obvious uses in the First Responder, Military, Infrastructure, Film and Live TV, it demonstrates the commercial viability of a wide range of productized applications for the SUPR™ Compression algorithm." stated Michael Collins, Director Digital Media, Cytta Corp.

The Cytta SUPR™ Tech Inc. Live 4K Streaming sUAS Drone carries the fully powered 4K+ video encoder in a miniaturized onboard computational system. The SUPR™ Live 4K Streaming Drone compresses the 4K video in real time and wirelessly delivers network quality 4K+ video in real time to the Cytta Private Cloud. The SUPR™ Live 4K Streaming Drone works in a small Unmanned Aerial System (sUAS), on a dashboard or as a wearable device letting you wirelessly stream live 4K video from anywhere.

The Cytta SUPR™ Tech Inc. Compression is up to 100x faster than existing codecs at any compression ratio (lossless or lossy). SUPR™ has higher perceived and measured video/image quality, when compared to the best UHD compression methods: AVC/H264, HEVC/H265, or VP9. SUPR™ (Superior Utilization Processing Resources) is a paradigm shifting compression algorithm that delivers lossless and lossy video/image compression solutions. It has been designed and optimized for compressing 4K and higher resolution video/image content. It delivers lower bitrates and smaller file sizes without sacrificing viewing quality, speed or requiring traditionally large computational resources.

Cytta has previously extensively demonstrated the technology at a premier defense contractor's testing and evaluation facility. Live 4K Action Filming and Monitoring for First Responders, Military and TV and Movie production is now made possible. To build upon these successful results Cytta has been working diligently on:

The SUPR™ sUAS Drone is capable of high resolution, ultra-low latency, video streaming for mission-critical applications required by First Responders, Fire and Police units, Military and specialized commercial applications.

The first integration of the SUPR™ technology is being configured into a specially designed autonomous, extreme high-resolution, over the horizon, video reconnaissance sUAS drone.

Live 4K streaming of security, surveillance and news on a large scale such as guarding perimeters, viewing live sports events, and large public gatherings.

Optimizing the productization of the solution for Live Event 4K streaming for Concerts, Races and Sporting events etc.

SUPR™ Compression is patented and copyright in all major markets with a direct licensing model. Cytta Corp. has begun licensing and sublicensing the technology in different productized applications and regions globally to create a residual revenue model for the company. Proprietary Intellectual Properties in this sector have a wide range of commercial applications and the potential to generate significant returns."

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp. is in the business of imagineering, developing and securing disruptive technologies. Specifically, Cytta Corp. develops and integrates technologies in the Video/Image Compression, Smartphone, Mobile Broadband and Teleco markets through its subsidiaries. Utilizing its SUPR™ Video/Image compression technology, Cytta through its subsidiary SUPR™ Tech Inc., has finished the design, build and integration of the SUPR™ compression technology into its first operational product a Live 4K Streaming sUAS Drone and has completed the preliminary product client presentations. Cytta has developed and built out the EvrCare™ platform to address the market need for a complete and comprehensive telecom-based monitoring, evaluation and interpretation solution to manage a wide range of biometric data, including ECGs, within military, consumer, wellness and healthcare markets. Complementing these capabilities, Cytta's new Wi-VHF broadband technology, gives us the capability of moving broadband signals in a significantly more efficient manner than other broadband technologies. This Wi-VHF technology extends the range and capabilities of how information is delivered throughout the world. Ultimately our technologies are all capable of interfacing to create a new communications paradigm.

