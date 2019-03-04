Former Competitor's Top Sales Executive Joins Sector 5 as Jim Kenney is now Vice President of Sales

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sector 5, Inc. (OTC:SFIV), a fast-growing OEM provider of computers, computer equipment, and services, is announcing the company has hired Mr. Jim Kenney as the new Vice President of Sales, reporting to Joe Leonardi, President of Business Development. Mr. Kenney will lead the Company's Chromebook sales programs with focus on the education and SMB sectors. Mr. Kenney was a top achiever at CTL for 3 years by helping schools find the best value in choosing products that enhance learning and teachers' potential. Mr. Kenney has been in the computer products distribution business and has been the founder and owner of a manufacturer's rep firm. He has had direct sales channel experience for nearly 36 years.



Mr. Leonardi stated: "With Sector 5's continued realization of our plan for explosive growth and market penetration, we have begun attracting industry veterans. Jim brings extensive market knowledge and relationships with public and private institutions. We are excited to have Jim onboard and look forward to rapidly growing the business with him."

Mr. Kenney added: "The Sector 5 Chromebook solutions in partnership with Google offer superb learning tools that are especially cost effective in many education markets. I am excited to be a member of the Sector 5 leadership team that is committed to providing this significant improvement in education and learning."

About Sector 5, Inc.

Sector 5, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC:SFIV) Nevada corporation committed to offering the best in value computing solutions for the education, business, and consumer electronics markets in North America, and is a devoted member of the Google for Education partner program utilizing Chrome OS and Android OS. We are an OEM and ODM with extensive experience working with tier-1 designers, best-in-class suppliers, and Chinese factories to combine the strengths of East and West to create products with the latest technology, that are easy to use, and offer innovative features such as wireless charging and resilience in extreme environments. Being a purpose-driven organization is integral to our success, allowing us to focus on providing reliable market-tailored solutions that minimize costs of initial deployment and ongoing operations while maximizing user and administrator productivity, sets the standards for our commitment to excellent customer support and key account management, and enables us to have faster time to market, continue to provide fair pricing, and exceed market expectations. Sector 5's promise to the world is defined by our pursuit of simplicity and innovation, and our commitment to service. Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com and sectorfiveblog.wordpress.com.

Best in Class:

https://chromeunboxed.com/sector-5-chromebook-e3-best-in-class/

About: Universal PR: UPR IS A LEADING COMMUNICATIONS MARKETING AGENCY and for further information at www.universal-pr.com

