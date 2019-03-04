ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Panel Participation at 31st Annual ROTH Conference

EDISON, N.J., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and chronic viral infection, today announced that it will participate in a panel at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference, being held in Laguna Niguel, California from March 17-19, 2019. ContraVir management will also be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.



Panel Details

Why Knowing Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) as a Generalist Can Make You Rich in 2019

Date and time: March 18, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 PT

Location: Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, CA

ContraVir also announced that it has posted an investor webinar recorded in connection with the ROTH Conference on the Company's website at www.contravir.com under the "Events & Presentations" tab in the "Investors" section.

About CRV431

CRV431 is a clinical stage non-immunosuppressive drug candidate that is a chemical analog of cyclosporine A (CsA). Its primary biochemical action is inhibition of cyclophilin isomerase activity, which is known to play a key role in protein folding. In non-clinical, experimental models of NASH, CRV431 reduced fibrosis scores and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) tumor burden. In addition, CRV431 has also shown activity against certain viruses including HBV, HCV, and HIV-1. CRV431 has demonstrated an ability to reduce multiple markers of HBV infection including reductions in DNA, HBsAg, HBeAg, and HBV uptake by liver cells. These multiple modes of action may play an important role in the overall treatment of liver disease, from triggering events through to end-stage liver disease. CRV431 has completed phase 1 human clinical trials.

About ContraVir Pharmaceuticals

ContraVir is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and chronic hepatitis B, C and D viruses (HBV, HVC, HDV). The company's lead drug candidate is CRV431, a novel cyclophilin inhibitor. In vitro and in vivo studies have thus far demonstrated that CRV431 reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden. CRV431 is also a host-targeting antiviral that reduces important viral proteins, such as those involved in host cell entry and viral replication. For more information, please visit www.contravir.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on ContraVir's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our ability to continue as a going concern; our need for additional financing; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; uncertainties with respect to lengthy and expensive clinical trials, that results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; limited sales and marketing efforts and dependence upon third parties; and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. As with any drug candidates under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of new products. There are no guarantees that future clinical trials discussed in this press release will be completed or successful, or that any product will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. ContraVir does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in ContraVir's Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2017 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

