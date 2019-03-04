SoOum Corp (SOUM) Introduces New Head of Global Sales and Distribution, Starts Gearing Its Platform Towards Cannabis Trade Regulations

NEW YORK, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoOum Corp. (OTC:SOUM), announces the introduction of its new Vice-President of Global Sales and Distribution, Mr. Thane Nebeker. As a serial entrepreneur well versed in international trade, Thane carries a global network of clients and connections, especially within the cannabis industry.



In addition to his most recent position, Thane secured and managed the supply of cannabis packaging, equipment, and consumables. Mr. Nebeker brings to SoOum an entrepreneurial spirit, and decades of experience building successful businesses across multiple industries.

His duties as Vice-President of Global Sales and Distribution will focus on expanding the Company's international presence and in-house International Arbitrage Trading business. And, Thane expects to ramp-up SoOum.com's user base and functionality towards the multi-billion dollar cannabis trade that is rising so quickly. Aggressively, the Company proceeds in the process of instituting global rules and regulations pertaining to the cannabis shipping and trade.

Sooum Corp.'s CEO Will Westbrook stated, "Thane's experience and knowledge will be well received here at SoOum, I am very confident his expertise will help the Company grow and also guide our platform to be cannabis compliant, as we are already loading the data into our system."

About SoOum Corp

SoOum Corp is a publicly held (OTCPINK: SOUM) Physical Commodities International Trading firm. Specializing in arbitrage based transactions of Physical Commodities, as well as offering a web based International Trading Platform - www.sooum.com.

For more information regarding this press release please contact SoOum Corp Investor relations - investors@sooum.com

Steve Messina

646-801-3772

investors@sooum.com