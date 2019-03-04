Clearside Biomedical to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases, announced today that Daniel H. White, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Clearside website under the Investors section: Events and Presentations . An archive of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Clearside's proprietary suprachoroidal treatment approach offers unprecedented access to the back of the eye where sight-threatening disease often occurs. The company's unique platform for eye disease treatments is inherently flexible and intended to work with established medicines, new formulations of medicines, as well as future innovations such as gene therapy. Clearside is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, please visit http://www.clearsidebio.com .

