Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ: UXIN shares against Uxin Limited announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: UXIN shares over alleged securities laws violations by Uxin Limited in connection with Uxin's initial public offering ("IPO") held on or around June 27, 2018.



Investors, who purchased shares of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Uxin's IPO was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that the company was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers, that instead, the company would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services, that as a result, the company's 2B business would be materially impacted, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.



